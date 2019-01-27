The Welcome to the Park sign at the village green was discovered vandalised on New Years Day. But supporters of the park who are fighting to stop housing being built there have now replaced it. Stewart Makeig-Jones, who constructed the original sign, said: WThe first thought was not to put up a replacement sign because of the uncertainty. However the community made it clear that were made of sterner stuff and that the sign is a symbol that the park remains open for leisure and pleasure. So, as a result of a team effort, and it would be invidious to highlight particular individuals, who provided materials, and undertook digging and concreting tasks, I am delighted to report that we have a brand new sign. It just goes to show the level of commitment and enthusiasm that Westward Ho! has for its park.