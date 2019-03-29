Last month Torridge District Council’s community and resources committee voted to stop plans to build new houses and tennis courts on the site in Westward Ho!

The decision was a u-turn on the council’s former decision to develop the site.

Since the committee’s meeting on March 4, four councillors have ‘called in’ the application to be discussed by TDC’s overview and scrutiny committee, much to the disappointment of park campaigners.

Jenny Wallace, TDC’s head of paid service, said she was aware it was an ‘emotive’.

She added: “The situation is somewhat further complicated by the fact that elections for all district council and parish council seats will shortly be held on May 2.

“Because of the very tight legislative restrictions around what can and cannot be discussed or debated in a public forum during an election period the decision will not be reviewed until after the elections at a date to be agreed by councillors.”

Christine Hutchins, of the campaign to save Westward Ho! Park, said she was ‘disappointed’ in the decision.

“It is sad that these four councillors cannot are the true value of our park, and only seem to be thinking of the price they can get for it.

“It is doubly upsetting after the community and resources meeting last week, when we thought we had made a breakthrough.

“However, we remain just as determined as ever, if not more so now, to continue to fight for our park.”