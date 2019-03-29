Last month Torridge District Councils community and resources committee voted to stop plans to build new houses and tennis courts on the site in Westward Ho! The decision was a u-turn on the councils former decision to develop the site. Since the committees meeting on March 4, four councillors have called in the application to be discussed by TDCs overview and scrutiny committee, much to the disappointment of park campaigners. Jenny Wallace, TDCs head of paid service, said she was aware it was an emotive. She added: The situation is somewhat further complicated by the fact that elections for all district council and parish council seats will shortly be held on May 2. Because of the very tight legislative restrictions around what can and cannot be discussed or debated in a public forum during an election period the decision will not be reviewed until after the elections at a date to be agreed by councillors. Christine Hutchins, of the campaign to save Westward Ho! Park, said she was disappointed in the decision. It is sad that these four councillors cannot are the true value of our park, and only seem to be thinking of the price they can get for it. It is doubly upsetting after the community and resources meeting last week, when we thought we had made a breakthrough. However, we remain just as determined as ever, if not more so now, to continue to fight for our park.