Mathew Clarke, aged 46, of Kingsley Road appeared before Exeter Magistrates court today (Wednesday, March 27) charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

It followed his arrest in the early hours of Tuesday and he was remanded in custody before his court hearing.

Clarke pleaded guilty and was fined £200, with a victim surcharge of £30 and ordered to pay costs of £280 to Torridge District Council.

He was told if he re-offended he was likely to face a custodial sentence.

It followed a lengthy investigation by the council’s Community Safety Team and repeated attempts to get Clarke to modify his behaviour regarding excessive noise generated from his home.

At previous hearings Clarke had pleaded guilty to breaching a Community Protection Notice with the court impose a fine, costs and victim surcharge totalling of £1,668.

At that time two large TVs, several stereo amplifiers, a Blu-ray player and a games console were confiscated and removed from the property.

As he continued to create a noise nuisance, and ignored all warnings, a further warrant was executed in October cumulating in the removal of his newly acquired replacement TV and Sound bar.

TDC environmental health and community safety manager Janet Williams said: “Despite warnings to moderate his behaviour, substantial court fines and previous confiscation of equipment on more than one occasion Mr Clarke has refused to acknowledge that his behaviour towards his neighbours is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I would like to congratulate our officers, who with the support of the police and courts, have pursued this case with determination and were quick to follow up on the continued nuisance this resident has caused.

“The fine and warning handed down today sends a clear message that we take noise complaints very seriously and will act in the interest of our residents where people fail to cooperate or modify their behaviour.

“Mr Clarke’s blatant disregard for his neighbours is fortunately not something we come across every day.”