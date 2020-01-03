Crowds rush into the sea at the Westward Ho! New Year's Day Dip 2020. Picture: Alex Hall Crowds rush into the sea at the Westward Ho! New Year's Day Dip 2020. Picture: Alex Hall

A crowd of close to 1,000 marked the start of 2020 by rushing into the Atlantic at 1pm.

The 2020 event, organised by Westward Ho! Business Assoication, marked its third year and is becoming a firm tradition.

Crowds gathered at the Promenade and on the beach in colourful fancy dress - from dinosaurs and superheroes to Santas and 'storm poopers' before a warm-up with Crazy Jack.

The crowd of swimmers then made a dash for the ocean, splashing around for a chilly dip before returning to dry land to warm back up again.

RNLI lifeguards and the Appledore lifeboat was on hand to ensure everyone's safety, as were Bideford and Westward Ho! coastguards.

Next year's dip is already pencilled in for 1pm on Friday, January 1, 2021. Find out more by searching 'New Years Day Fancy Dress Dip 2021' on Facebook.