Swimmers brave the cold on New Year's Day for the fancy dress dip at Westward Ho! Picture: Simon Ellery Swimmers brave the cold on New Year's Day for the fancy dress dip at Westward Ho! Picture: Simon Ellery

The New Year's Day Dip at Westward Ho! is back for a third year on Wednesday, January 1.

The fancy dress dip is organised by The Westward Ho! Business Association.

The event starts at 12.15pm, with those taking part advised to meet on the beach near The Fairway Buoy.

A warm-up will take place at 12.45pm before everyone splashes into the sea at 1pm.

Swimmers brave the cold on New Year's Day for the fancy dress dip at Westward Ho! Picture: Simon Ellery Swimmers brave the cold on New Year's Day for the fancy dress dip at Westward Ho! Picture: Simon Ellery

No wetsuits are allowed, and fancy dress is encouraged. There will be lifeguard and first aid cover for the event.

A spokesman for the business association said: "Victorian people used to travel for miles to come and dip in this wonderful place, just for its health properties.

"We can guarantee a smile, a warm glow (a long time after!) and a start of the year to remember."

Find out more on the New Years Day Fancy Dress Dip 2020 event on Facebook.