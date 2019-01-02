The colourful line-up gathered on Westward Ho! beach ready to run into the bracing Atlantic at 11am.

The event, organised by Westward Ho! Business Association, started outside the Fairway Buoy with live music and a warm up with Wooly the Sheep.

The crowd then headed down to the beach, which was manned for the special occassion by RNLI lifeguards, Coastguard volunteers and the Appledore Lifeboat.

Swimmers braved the cold on New Year's Day for the fancy dress dip at Westward Ho! Picture: Simon Ellery Swimmers braved the cold on New Year's Day for the fancy dress dip at Westward Ho! Picture: Simon Ellery

As the clock struck 11am, the swimmers ran straight into the ocean, splashing around for a chilly dip before quickly returning to dry land to warm up.

And a Facebook event has already been set up for next year’s event to welcome 2020 - check it out here.

Scroll down for more photos from the New Year’s Day swim at Westward Ho!

