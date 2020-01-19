Dave de Burton and Richard James plan to cover the 80 miles along trails and footpaths over the course of four days, setting off on Monday, January 27.

They will be fundraising for workbenches and new equipment for their Shed, as well as working to raise awareness of the movement and plan to call in at other men's Shed groups enroute.

Men's Shed groups see like-minded men meet to share practical interests that vary greatly but include woodworking, metalwork, model building, repairing and restoring.

As well as helping to reduce isolation and loneliness and create new friendships, Men's Shed members use their skills to work on projects for the benefit of the community or local groups and schools.

Men's Shed is well established in North Devon and other groups include Bideford, Torrington, South Molton, Ilfracombe and Braunton.

The Westward Ho! group meets from 10am to 1pm every Monday at Kingsley Hall, Atlantic Way and men are welcome to go along. Or to find out more, or if you have any suggestions for future projects that could benefit from the Shed's help, call David de Burton on 07763 467489 or email ddeburton@yahoo.co.uk .

If you would like to sponsor Dave and Richard on their trip, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Westwardhomensshed .

Or find your local Men's Shed at www.menssheds.org.uk .