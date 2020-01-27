Steve Pink was walking home from a pub in the village on Sunday, January 5 when he was attacked in Atlantic Way, by a footpath opposite Youngaton Road.

The 54-year-old was knocked unconscious and had cash stolen from him. He was found by a couple who came to his aid and called the emergency services.

With no ambulance available he was taken to hospital by police and given stitches for a head injury. He also suffered injuries to his ribs and hand.

Speaking about the attack, Steve, a former pub landlord, said: "I saw somebody behind me, and I turned around and got smacked in the head,"

Steve Pink was left requiring stitches after the attack. Steve Pink was left requiring stitches after the attack.

"Now all I think about is that night…they could have killed me.

"I've lived down here for 27 years and I have never come across anything like this.

"The support from locals and people who run other pubs has been brilliant - they can't believe it.

"What I didn't think about was how it would affect me and the people around me.

"I go around in daylight or I drive or get a taxi now. I'm always looking over my shoulder."

Steve has been left frustrated with how the investigation has unfolded since the incident and has made an official police complaint.

He said police did not turn up for an appointment for him to make a statement, which he is now set to make three weeks after the attack.

"The point I'm trying to make is it has not been dealt with.

"They couldn't get an ambulance - we waited and waited and in the end the police officers blue-lighted me in.

"I didn't get left with anything. I couldn't remember who the policemen were and I didn't have a crime number. It was like it never happened.

"They were supposed to come and see me on January 16 to do a statement but they didn't turn up, and didn't even contact me. I got a phone call three days later at 11pm to ask if they could rearrange it.

"They know where I live, I don't know why they can't send me a text message."

Devon and Cornwall Police said it could not comment on a live complaint.