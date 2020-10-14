Donness Nursing Home Limited closed in March after receiving ‘inadequate’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission.

The now-vacant nursing home in Atlantic Way is being brought to market by Christie and Co, with an asking price of £950,000.

The site is registered for 34 service users and has 30 bedrooms spread out over three floors – four of which are shared rooms.

Christie and Co director Simon Harvey is handling the sale. He said: “With so much high-quality purpose-built accommodation and the flexibility of site use - it is well suited to be re-opened as an elderly care facility or could be reconfigured to suit a wide variety of other care uses – this care home sale offers a fantastic opportunity for a new or expanding care operator.”

The nursing home was established in 1980, and was extended in 1991 to include an additional 14 bedrooms.

In 2004 it was extended again to include a further 12.