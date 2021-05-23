Published: 1:00 PM May 23, 2021 Updated: 5:02 PM May 24, 2021

Plastic Free Torridge are proud to announce the winners of the art competition to design children’s bodyboards to be used for the FREE2HIRE wooden bodyboard scheme in Westward Ho! FREE2HIRE.

Each design promotes the beauty of the beach or the ocean as seen through the eyes of children.

The child’s boards will form part of twelve boards being offered as part of the FREE2HIRE scheme to encourage residents and visitors to use bodyboards made from alternative materials.

Elise Helps' design - Credit: Earth Friendly Foodware

The bodyboards will be available for use by residents and visitors and can be hired without charge from Kitemare Surf & Kite Shop in Westward Ho!.

“There is so much talent in our local community” stated Andrew Cross, Plastic Free Torridge.

“The standard of entries was amazing and demonstrates how much love our children have for our beach and ocean. Seeing the world through a child’s eyes is always exciting and these designs encapsulate how much love children have for our beach and ocean. I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all the children, and supporting parents, who submitted entries.”

Gracie Clark's design - Credit: Earth Friendly Foodware

The winning entries selected were from Lottie Weston, Elise Helps, Chloe Cooper, Willow Curnow, Emily Wiltshire, Gracie Clark, Oliver Hurst, Isadora Wollacott-Digham, Rufus Wollacott-Digham and Arabella Wollacott-Digham.

“We were bowled over by the designs,” commented Sadie Davis, Plastic Free Torridge.

“How brilliant were they? Each one showed how important it is to protect our beach and ocean so our children can grow up and enjoy them. We hope the winners will be inspired further to look after our beach and ocean.”

The wooden boards were handmade and illustrated by Joseph Witchall, Wet Dog Bellyboards.

Oliver Hurst's design - Credit: Earth Friendly Foodware

Using locally reclaimed wood, each entry has been brilliantly represented capturing the beauty of each submitted design.

“I am honoured to be supporting this,” added Joseph Witchall. “To help protect our beaches and oceans we need to engage with children at an early age. Hosting a competition is an ideal way to do this and the entries are testament to the talent that exists in our local community.”



