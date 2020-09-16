Each group will be asked to clean and survey a 100-metre section of the beach at the clean-up on Saturday, September 19 from 11am until 1pm.

The event is being organised by Torridge District Council in association with Plastic Free Torridge and the Marine Conservation Society, which holds the Great British Beach Clean each year.

Last year saw 10,000 volunteers litter-pick and survey 437 beaches across the UK, with 10,833kg of litter removed in one weekend.

Clean litter grabbers and gloves will be provided and strict social distancing measures will be in place.

Plastic Free Torridge’s Andrew Cross said: “Every piece of litter retrieved from the beach helps keep our oceans healthy.

“The more clean beaches there are, the healthier our oceans will be. It is fabulous to see Torridge District Council being directly involved with this year’s MCS beach clean.

“With the threat of single use plastic rising from the PPE used to combat the pandemic, we need direct action not empty rhetoric. The support of our council in organising and managing this beach clean shows them to be acting not just talking.”

If you would like to lead a group or help with organisation, visit the beach clean’s Eventbrite page or email northam.burrows@torridge.gov.uk