TENDER FOR A FOOD CONCESSION. WESTWARD HO! PROMENADE, DEVON. TORRIDGE DISTRICT COUNCIL

The Councils food pitch on Westward Ho! Promenade has become available as of the 1st June 2019.

This is tender is for a 3 year licence to sell Local Food and similar on Westward Ho! Promenade at the junction of the Promenade and Golf Links Road. This is the only pitch available and is adjacent to the current Ice Cream Pitch. It has been operated by a Seafood “shack/trailer” to date and is in a prominent position on the seafront.

TENDER

A tender pack is available by telephoning or emailing the contact details below. This pack includes a form of tender, plan, draft licence and tender requirements (including a Tender envelope) which any applicants must follow. Tenders submitted outside this process will not be accepted. This pitch is available for Local foods and produce (no ice creams etc are permitted to be sold under this licence) There are express requirements for Local Food links and these must be fully described in the tender response. Submissions will be reviewed as part of the tender assessment and any tender not meeting the criteria will be rejected. The Council is not bound to accept any tenders. Please note that this tender closes on the 13 May 2019.

Contact • Estates Team 01237 428700 Andrew Waite or Sarah Pennington • Email: property0torridge.gov.uk