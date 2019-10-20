The ladies' club held a party in the schoolroom of Kingsley Hall on October 10 to mark 50 years since its first meeting.

The group, which was formerly known as Westward Ho! Young Wives, was formed in 1969.

Those that attended the party enjoyed a display of photographs from past club events, including when the young wives group participated in Westward Ho! Carnival.

There was also a display of new cuttings of local events from 1969, which were supplied by Bideford and District Archive.

Former members travelled from as far afield as Spain to join the celebrations, which included a supper with wine.

Denise Lamey, a founder and a current member of the group, cut the celebration cake.

Secretary Alison Crossman said: "It was agreed that it was a most enjoyable evening, catching up with old friends and making new acquaintances."

The group meets on Thursday evenings, and always welcomes new members and interesting speakers.