Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed Development at: West Mill Farm, Bish Mill, South Molton EX36 3QF Take notice that application is being made by Miss L Wilson For planning permission to: Outline application for one local needs dwelling, all matters reserved except for access Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: North Devon Council Local Planning Authority address: Planning & Development Services, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, EX31 1 DG.

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory Mrs Alexandra Mock (Agent) Date 06-04-2020 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. `Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.