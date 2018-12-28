Three fire engines from Braunton and Barnstaple were called to reports of fire and smoke coming from a property on West Down Hill at around 3.30pm.

On arrival they called for three more fire engines to attend from Ilfracombe, South Molton and Bideford.

The roof of the detached property had partially collapsed and crews set to work attacking the fire from the front and back of the building.

Crews were also trying to salvage belongings from the house to safety.

A man was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene by paramedics.

By 9.50pm the incident was scaled down to one fire engine, with crews continuing to dampen down hotspots.