It is one of only two West Country co-ed boarding schools in the top 40, positioned at number 35 among some of the best-known and most selective schools in the country.

The ranking table has been produced for Best-Schools.co.uk by independent body Education Advisers Ltd and measures the number of A* and A grades awarded to students.

Unlike many other schools featured in the league table, West Buckland is not a highly selective school, and only requires a minimum of five GCSEs at grade 5 or above for students entering Year 12.

West Buckland has 620 day and boarding students, from ages three to 18, and offers a wide range of extracurricular activities based in and around its 100 acre site.

The school also features in the Top 100 for GCSE results out of all boarding schools in the UK (this includes both single-sex and co-educational schools).

Headmaster, Phillip Stapleton, said: “This is a particularly pleasing recognition because the school is not a hothouse but believes that children should be able to develop at their own pace.

“Coming 35th in the UK shows that parents can have the best of all worlds for their children, a first-class education alongside a healthy and active lifestyle in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.”