In recent years the school said it has seen some impressive successes in tennis and talent nurtured in the young pupils is beginning to flourish as they develop and progress up the school.

This has been partly due to the development of the school’s performance programme and Mr Gill will be involved in improving this further, through more accessibility and personal player path ways.

Before taking up the job at the Tarka Tennis Centre, in Barnstaple, he worked as the performance coach for Nottinghamshire County Tennis, working with some of the best national-standard juniors in the country.

In addition to developing the tennis performance programme, Mr Gill will be working with all levels and ages within the school, from the prep school upwards, making tennis accessible to all ages and abilities.