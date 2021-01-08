News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Prestigious double offer for West Buckland music student

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 4:00 PM January 8, 2021   
Max Lo at West Buckland School has been offered two top music study placements

Max Lo at West Buckland School has been offered two top music study placements - Credit: Guy Harrop

A West Buckland School sixth former has received offers to study music at two prestigious institutions. 

Max Lo, in Year 13, has been awarded a scholarship to study for a music degree (BMus) at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Max has also been offered a place at the Royal Academy of Music. 

Max specialises in clarinet and saxophone and is one of several students at the school who have excelled in music.  

This was borne out when the students received their music exam results, with a good number gaining distinctions and merits. These included Ben Lee, who gained a distinction in Grade 8 piano and who is looking to read Music at university. 

Director of Music, Nick Smith, who recently joined West Buckland, is delighted with the results. He said: “Despite the setbacks and frustrations that the pandemic causes, our musicians are still doing really well.  

“Max’s achievement should not be underestimated as the Guildhall and Royal Academy are amongst the most prestigious institutions in the world and only accept the very best musicians. We are all very proud of him.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccine: Northern Devon patients get their first dose

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

New Year Honours: North Devon duo raise money and awareness

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Barnstaple nursery Felicity's Fledglings in South West top 20

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

New Year Honours: Arise Sir Geoffrey

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus