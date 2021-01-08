Prestigious double offer for West Buckland music student

Published: 4:00 PM January 8, 2021

A West Buckland School sixth former has received offers to study music at two prestigious institutions.

Max Lo, in Year 13, has been awarded a scholarship to study for a music degree (BMus) at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Max has also been offered a place at the Royal Academy of Music.



Max specialises in clarinet and saxophone and is one of several students at the school who have excelled in music.

This was borne out when the students received their music exam results, with a good number gaining distinctions and merits. These included Ben Lee, who gained a distinction in Grade 8 piano and who is looking to read Music at university.



Director of Music, Nick Smith, who recently joined West Buckland, is delighted with the results. He said: “Despite the setbacks and frustrations that the pandemic causes, our musicians are still doing really well.

“Max’s achievement should not be underestimated as the Guildhall and Royal Academy are amongst the most prestigious institutions in the world and only accept the very best musicians. We are all very proud of him.”