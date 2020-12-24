Super spreaders of Christmas smiles as school dance video goes viral

Video

Published: 1:02 PM December 24, 2020

The children of the West Berry Federation aim to bring smiles with their Christmas dance video - Credit: West Berry Federation

Children and staff at two North Devon schools have become super spreaders – of smiles in time for Christmas.

They have produced a YouTube dance hit to the tune of Rockin’ Robin which has already had nearly 8,000 views.

The pupils and teachers of the West Berry Federation of West Down and Berrynarbor schools wanted to spread a little happiness after a difficult year for everyone.

Co-headteacher Faye Poynter said the most challenging aspect of school this year had been the isolation of pupils in their bubbles and the children were really missing each other.

She said: “As a federation we really value that contact with each other and have always referred to our schools as one big family. We’ve also missed contact with the local and wider community.

“This was one way we decided to bring us all back together again.

“The idea came to me while listening to the radio. I choreographed, recorded and sent the dance to staff at the weekend to be rehearsed on the Monday.

“We asked parents to send in red clothes for the children for a secret mission! The whole thing was recorded on the Tuesday and it was ready to be shared by the Thursday ~ I knew everyone would be up for the challenge!

“Staff have worked so hard. They are exhausted but we have the best job - it is a privilege to be with the children.

“School is genuinely a really happy place to be and we wanted to ‘super spread’ that smile. The children have shown such resilience and we are so proud of them.

“We have sent the dance as far as we can, including local care homes. We’ve sent it to the local authority to say thank you, all their hard work behind the scenes has helped keep schools open.”