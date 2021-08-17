Welcome Back to Bideford event hopes to bring sense of normality

Published: 7:00 AM August 17, 2021

The Welcome Back to Bideford event will be free to attend and participate in. - Credit: Lucy Lowe

Bideford will soon be hosting a trio of town centre events aimed at boosting the local economy and bringing back a sense of normality following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first event takes place next Wednesday (August 25) and will be based at the Pannier Market in Bideford, with walkabout entertainment and music along Mill Street.

The Welcome Back to Bideford event will be running from 10am until 4pm and will be free to attend and participate in.

A spokesperson for the event said: “There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, circus workshops, a chance to get up close and personal with some creatures from Really Wild Learning, close up magic and balloon fun, Boo Boo the Clown, Spider-Man, free crafts workshops and more! Come down and get involved - a perfect day out for all ages!”

The welcome back fund is a central Government initiative to encourage people to begin using town/city centres post pandemic.

There will be a further two events organised in the town as part of this incentive, including Meet the Makers on September 26, an opportunity to meet local craftspeople and participate in a variety of craft workshops, and a Christmas Food and Drink Festival on November 28.

Full details will be available on Facebook - search ‘Welcome Back to Bideford’. If you have any queries about the event or would like to get involved, please contact Lucy Lowe on lucyloweevents@outlook.com