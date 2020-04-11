Kenwith Castle resident John Eveleigh meeting peacocks in the grounds of the home, taking with him his anniversary card from his wife Shirley as the couple are separated by coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Care South Kenwith Castle resident John Eveleigh meeting peacocks in the grounds of the home, taking with him his anniversary card from his wife Shirley as the couple are separated by coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Care South

John Eveleigh, 88, a resident at Kenwith Castle care home in Bideford, had to spend his wedding anniversary apart from his wife, Shirley, for the first time in more than six decades.

With the help of staff, John was able to share a message with his wife and family, which read: ‘Happy anniversary Shirley. Lots of love, John xxx.

He also received a card from Shirley, which he kept with him all day.

His message was greeted with comments of support on Facebook from people hoping the pair get to see each other again soon.

Kenwith Castle is a CQC ‘outstanding’-rated residential and dementia care home managed by not-for-profit charity Care South.

Staff at Kenwith, along with other Care South homes, have been working tirelessly to keep residents connected with loved ones.

Other residents have shared their written messages online with friends and family, while many who are able have been making use of tools such as Skype and FaceTime.