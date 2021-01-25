Gallery
Pictures: North Devon's winter wonderland
- Credit: Nick Harborne/@nickspixonline
North Devon had its first proper brush with the white stuff this winter as most people across the area awoke to a covering of snow.
The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for possible snow in the early hours of Sunday (January 24) and so it proved.
It fell on top of frozen roads following sub-zero temperatures on Saturday night that saw several routes become deadly as they quickly covered with ice.
There were some road collisions but thankfully no serious injuries have been reported.
With the snowfall, people took to their local area on Sunday morning to get pictures, including these submitted to us by drone operator Nick Harborne – who runs the Nick’s Pix Facebook page – from the East Down area.
Bobby Bridgeman also took some stunning pictures near North Molton after heading home from a delivery round.
There were also dozens of stunning photos on the A Place in North Devon Facebook page.
The weather is set to warm up from Tuesday, January 26, with rain and temperatures of around eight degrees.
