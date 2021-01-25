Pictures: North Devon's winter wonderland

Gallery

Published: 3:50 PM January 25, 2021

Am amazing snowy scene near East Down, with Fullabrook windfarm in the distance - Credit: Nick Harborne/@nickspixonline

North Devon had its first proper brush with the white stuff this winter as most people across the area awoke to a covering of snow.

The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for possible snow in the early hours of Sunday (January 24) and so it proved.

Isabella Bridgeman enjoys the snow near North Molton - Credit: Bobby Bridgeman

It fell on top of frozen roads following sub-zero temperatures on Saturday night that saw several routes become deadly as they quickly covered with ice.

Agne Motuzaite and Isabella Bridgeman build a snowman near North Molton - Credit: Bobby Bridgeman

There were some road collisions but thankfully no serious injuries have been reported.

With the snowfall, people took to their local area on Sunday morning to get pictures, including these submitted to us by drone operator Nick Harborne – who runs the Nick’s Pix Facebook page – from the East Down area.

A snowman takes the brief opportunity to appear as North Devon enjoys a morning of snow - Credit: Nick Harborne/@Nickspixonline

Bobby Bridgeman also took some stunning pictures near North Molton after heading home from a delivery round.

Snowman building near North Molton - Credit: Bobby Bridgeman

There were also dozens of stunning photos on the A Place in North Devon Facebook page.

A snow covered road on Sunday morning, near East Down - Credit: Nick Harborne/@Nickspixonline

You may also want to watch:

The weather is set to warm up from Tuesday, January 26, with rain and temperatures of around eight degrees.

A snowy field scene via drone in the East Down area - Credit: Nick Harborne/@Nickspixonline





A snowy scene via drone in the East Down area - Credit: Nick Harborne/@Nickspixonline



