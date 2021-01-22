Weather warning of snow and ice for Devon this weekend

Published: 4:07 PM January 22, 2021

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon this weekend - Credit: Archant

Parts of Devon may see widespread snow showers on Sunday morning (January 24).

With a deep freeze forecast for this weekend, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow and ice from Friday afternoon (January 22) through to Sunday.

Temperatures are unlikely to climb above four degrees for the next three days and gritters will be out overnight tonight as freezing temperatures and the risk of icy conditions and wintry showers continue into the weekend.

People have been advised to avoid overnight travel unless essential, to plan extra time for any journeys, to drive with care and according to the conditions and never to assume that ever road has been salted.

No significant snow is currently forecast for the North Devon and Torridge areas but the yellow warning is in place and Sunday morning looks the most likely.

The Met Office has mostly forecast rain or sleet for lowland areas but said high ground could see snow and disruption, with a possible 10-15 centimetres for the likes of Dartmoor.

Gritting teams will be treating around 2,000 miles of roads on Devon’s primary and secondary salting network from around 7am Saturday morning, ahead of a band of snow which is forecast to bring around 5cm of snow from the early hours of Sunday.

Devon County Council has said road surface temperatures will again be low this evening, dropping to almost minus four in some areas, and they are set to remain below freezing for long spells over the weekend.

The cold snap is due to continue until Tuesday, which could leave untreated roads particularly hazardous.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for highway management, said: “We’ve had a hazardous mix of weather conditions with the current cold snap coming straight off the back of heavy rain from Storm Christoph.

“A number of collisions were reported in parts of the county on Friday morning due to the icy conditions, despite gritters carrying out multiple treatments on our gritting routes.

“I would urge everyone to please take extra care. Remember, if you need to de-ice your car it’s likely that the roads are also potentially icy, particularly untreated roads.”

For more travel information from Devon County Council, go to https://www.devon.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/safe-travel/winter-travel/

* If you should be lucky enough to see some snow and it is safe to do so, why not send your pictures to us at newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk