Amber weather warning as Storm Bella set to batter Devon

Published: 12:43 PM December 24, 2020

An amber weather warning has been issued for the South West on Boxing Day night - Credit: Met Office

Heavy rain and winds up to 80mph are set to batter Devon and the South West as Storm Bella drops in on Boxing Day.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong winds from 10pm on December 26 until 9am on December 27.

The string south westerly winds will see gusts inland of 50 to 60mph and hills or exposed coasts could see gusts up to 70 or 80mph.

The Met Office has said there is expected to be disruption to travel and utilities across the South West, southern England and South Wales.

A period of heavy, squally rain is also expected.

A yellow warning for heavy rain with falls of 15 to 25 millimetres has been issued from 6pm on Boxing Day evening, with the potential for up to 60mm over some hills.

People are advised to avoid travel unless it is necessary and to take great care on the roads and at the coasts.

Keep up to date with the latest forecasts at https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2020-12-24.

If you are able to capture any pictures of the effects of Storm Bella safely, we would love to see them. Email your pictures to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk