Revisited: Huge waves hit the North Devon coast
- Credit: @nandmdrotography (Instagram)
North Devon’s photographers captured some amazing pictures of the waves when they battered the coast last weekend.
In case you missed them, we’ve rounded up a few of the best pictures for this online picture gallery.
The last weekend in January saw surf forecast Magic Seaweed say that parts of the coastline could hit by as much as 32 feet of surf as two back-to-back low-pressure Systems whipped up the North Atlantic.
Huge waves topping 20 feet certainly hit the north coast of Devon and surfers were out there showing their skills on massive breakers that would not have looked out of place in Hawaii.
The big swell was a feature all around the South West and beyond over that weekend, with some areas seeing damage and injury.
At Portland in Dorset, the huge waves overtopped the famous Chesil bank and swept down into the property beyond, with some vehicles floating away.
Unfortunately a member of the Portland Bill Coastguard Rescue Team had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by waves as they tried to keep storm chasers back from the coast.
