Revisited: Huge waves hit the North Devon coast

Tony Gussin

Published: 8:33 PM February 7, 2021   
Huge swell brought massive waves to the North Devon coast 

North Devon’s photographers captured some amazing pictures of the waves when they battered the coast last weekend. 

In case you missed them, we’ve rounded up a few of the best pictures for this online picture gallery. 

Surfers too to the beach at Croyde to enjoy the huge waves generated by the big Atlantic low

The last weekend in January saw surf forecast Magic Seaweed say that parts of the coastline could hit by as much as 32 feet of surf as two back-to-back low-pressure Systems whipped up the North Atlantic. 

Surfing the big waves at Croyde

Huge waves topping 20 feet certainly hit the north coast of Devon and surfers were out there showing their skills on massive breakers that would not have looked out of place in Hawaii. 

The big swell was a feature all around the South West and beyond over that weekend, with some areas seeing damage and injury. 

Watching big waves at Croyde

At Portland in Dorset, the huge waves overtopped the famous Chesil bank and swept down into the property beyond, with some vehicles floating away. 

A surfer pops up between the big waves at Croyde

Unfortunately a member of the Portland Bill Coastguard Rescue Team had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by waves as they tried to keep storm chasers back from the coast. 

