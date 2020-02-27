The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain from 3am on Friday (February 28) until 6am on Saturday (February 29).

A yellow warning for wind is in place from midday on Saturday until midday on Sunday (March 1).

As much as 40mm of rain is expected, and with plenty of ground already saturated, forecasters are warning of flooding and transport disruption.

A statement from the Met Office said: "Spells of rain will affect southwest England from early on Friday morning until early on Saturday.

"The heaviest rain will fall on Friday night, with 20-30mm in many areas and 40mm on some hills. With the ground already saturated, this is likely to lead to some flooding and transport disruption."

Strong winds are set to hit the South West on Saturday afternoon.

A statement from the Met Office said: "Strong winds will move into south-western parts of the UK by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning

"Gusts of 50-60mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon.

"More isolated gusts of 65-70mph, particularly on coasts and other exposed areas, are probable."