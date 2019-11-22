A yellow warning is in place until 12pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday (November 23) with 'persistent rain' expected to sweep across the South West.

It warns flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, and spray and flooding on the roads will make journey times longer.

Bus and train services are lively to be affected too.

A forecast from the Met Office said: "Showers on Friday morning will be replaced by more persistent rain during the afternoon and evening.

"The rain will be heavy at times, lasting through much of Friday night and Saturday morning before slowly dying out during Saturday afternoon. 20 to 30mm is likely to fall quite widely, and 40 to 50mm may accumulate in a few places, most likely across the higher ground of south Devon."