A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for the whole day and people have been warned to expect some disruption from debris, flooding and fallen trees.

So far today there has been reports of localised flooding on the road between Bideford and Torrington as well as standing water in a number of places.

Highways England has said road users in the South West are being advised to check the weather forecast and road conditions before they travel today, as strong winds are forecast until midday.

It said it is working closely with the Met Office in monitoring the weather conditions.

As a result of the forecast, we have issued a Severe Weather Alert for gales.

Road users are advised to take extra care when travelling. Allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey and to consider whether your journey is absolutely necessary before setting out, by checking the very latest forecast and road conditions.

North Devon updates

* Flooding on the Bideford to Torrington road, take extreme care

* Warning of standing water on the Saunton road

