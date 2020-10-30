The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the region with periods of heavy rain forecast on Saturday (October 31).

The warning is in place from midnight on Saturday until 2pm.

The Met Office has warned the weather may lead to flooding and some disruption to transport before clearing later in the day.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Further spells of heavy rain are expected during Saturday morning, clearing during the afternoon.

“An additional 20-30mm can be expected widely with 40-60mm across higher ground, possibly 80mm in the wettest places.

“Strong winds are likely, with potential for leaf fall to slow drainage and so exacerbate flooding in places.”

The warning was extended to cover Devon and Cornwall on Friday (October 29), with rain also forecast across Wales, the North West and Scotland.