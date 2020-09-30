The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain between 3am on Friday until 8pm.

Gusts of up to 55mph are expected, as well as up to 50mm rain over the course of the day.

It warned the combination of wind and rain, combined with trees losing their leaves, means an increased risk of flooding due to blocked drains and watercourses.

The Met Office said: “Rain and showers overnight Thursday into Friday will turn heavier and more persistent during Friday morning, along with a strengthening east to north easterly wind.

“Some places could receive 40-50mm over the course of 12-18 hours, most likely in the south of this region, combined with gusts of 45-55mph inland during Friday morning rush hour.

“The combination of wind and rain, combined with trees losing their leaves, increases the risk of flooding due to blocked drains and watercourses.

“The wind and rain will ease from the south later on Friday, as the weather system responsible starts to move away.”