The Met Office has issued the warning for Wednesday evening (November 13), which is in place from 5pm until midnight.

It says the heavy rain arriving in the South West could result in transport disruption.

A statement from the Met Office said: "Heavy rain will move in from the west through Wednesday afternoon and evening, becoming persistent in places during the evening. 20-to-30 mm may fall within 3-4 hours in a few locations."

The warning said spray and flooding on roads may cause longer journey times, and bus and train services may be affected.

It also said flooding of homes and businesses is possible.