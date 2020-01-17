The forecaster said there was a '70 per cent probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow' between 6pm on Sunday, January 19 and on Tuesday, January 21.

Minimum temperatures over night tonight (Friday, January 17) are forecast at minus 4 degrees, with a widespread frost expected.

Saturday will be cold and dry with plenty of sunshine, but clear skies overnight will see another frost.

However the current forecast for Barnstaple says minimum temperatures are likely to be about one degrees.

Devon County Council has said its gritters will be out overnight salting around 2,000 miles of road network across the county.

The Met Office said freezing fog patches were possible in the South West on Monday (January 20) and possibly widespread on Tuesday.