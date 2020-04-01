The seafront pub, restaurant and bed and breakfast is offering its six ensuite bedrooms for free to any NHS, police or frontline staff that need them.

The Wayfarer is also providing free breakfasts, packed lunches or evening meals, depending on their shift needs.

Owner Chris Hopkins said he and manager Jaye Andrew had contacted the NHS and police with the offer and already had four provisional bookings.

A post on the Wayfarer Facebook page said they wanted to help out the frontline heroes that had been drafted in during the crisis.

Chris told the Gazette: “It’s just nice to give a little bit back and to help out the locals and the community.

“It’s to give everybody a bit of a helping hand if they need to isolate from their families.”

Sarah Mudford is a pharmacy technician who has been working as a locum in the area since moving from Stafford to help care for her elderly mother and she starts at North Devon District Hospital on Monday.

She said: “Chris of The Wayfarer has kindly and generously offered out his rooms to keyworkers during this corona virus pandemic.

“I am moving in today as I am currently with my 80-year-old mum who I do not want to risk exposure of Covid-19 to. We need more people like this, they make the world a better place.”

If you are a keyworker on the frontline and need accommodation help, call Chris on 07805 906807 or message the Wayfarer Inn Instow Facebook page.