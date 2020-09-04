The Waverley was a popularv summer visitor to Ilfracombe but will not be visiting in 2020 after a collision in Scotland. Picture: Anthony Fosh The Waverley was a popularv summer visitor to Ilfracombe but will not be visiting in 2020 after a collision in Scotland. Picture: Anthony Fosh

So far, 24 people have been reported injured following the collision with Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran yesterday (Thursday, September 3).

It was reported a number were taken to hospital on the Scottish mainland but there are no details at this time of individual injuries.

The coastguard said 213 passengers and 26 crew had been onboard at the time.

The last ocean-going steamer is a popular visitor to North Devon and would normally be seen in Ilfracombe every summer season when its timetable brought it to the Bristol Channel.

Last autumn it was announced the Waverley would be returning to North Devon in 2020 following a two year £2.3million refit that saved the iconic vessel.

Now, a statement on the Waverley Excursions website says the ship will not be sailing again in 2020.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has been informed.