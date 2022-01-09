Watermouth Cove Holiday Park creates wedding venue

The owners of Watermouth Cove Holiday Park have announced they are expanding their premises, to create a fully functioning wedding venue.

Like many others, Viv Fry and her family at Watermouth Cove Holiday Park suffered the effects of COVID-19 after being forced to shut from March 16, 2020. This period allowed the team to reflect on the future of the holiday park, which has been in the hands of the family for over 15 years.

Watermouth Cove Holiday Park has been granted a wedding licence and will be re-branded as Watermouth Cove Weddings.

Watermouth Cove Weddings - Credit: Watermouth Cove Weddings

The wedding facilities can accommodate 125 people in a serene, idyllic location, with some accommodation and camping facilities for guests. The venue can also play host to special events, such as private parties.

Commenting on the change, Viv Fry, owner of Watermouth Cove Weddings said: “Along with the rest of the hospitality industry, we’ve had a huge number of setbacks as a result of the pandemic - a forced closure is every business owner’s worst nightmare.

“This time allowed us to look at what else we could do with the park, to ensure a prospective future where people can still enjoy the space. A wedding venue is somewhere that is incredibly special for a multitude of reasons, and we look forward to welcoming couples and guests to the newly created venue.

“Huge credit must go to Rob Young and the team at Azets, who have supported us for over 15 years in a variety of different ways, including this change of direction. Most recently Rob and his team worked extremely hard on our behalf to secure a pay-out from our Business Interruption Insurance despite it only covering the enforced closure of the holiday park as a result of Covid-19. Without their help it is doubtful that the claim would have been as successful.”

Watermouth Cove Weddings is located near Ilfracombe and held its first wedding in October 2021. Accommodation will be available on site for wedding party guests.