Lundy Island is the setting for one of the short films in Journey to the Sea. Picture: Nina Constable Media

Journey to the Sea has been produced in partnership between North Devon Biosphere, WWF, Sky Ocean Rescue, the National Trust and the Environment Agency.

Narrated by BBC Springwatch presenter Gillian Burke, the series written and produced by Nina Constable Media puts nature at centre stage.

Filmed in North Devon, and following the course of the county's waterways, the collection of short films is a celebration of Devon's habitats - from the wild moors of Dartmoor, to the crashing surf of the coastline and out to the open water around Lundy's shores.

The series aims to inspire viewers to take action to protect the UK's natural world wherever they live.

Ilfracombe harbour features in one of the short films. Picture: Nina Constable Media

The films are told through the eyes of local people, including Ilfracombe harbour master Georgina Carlo-Paat, Lundy warden Dean Jones, Saunton surfer Jasmine Bennett.

Rose Stainthorp, marine pioneer coordinator, North Devon Biosphere, said: "North Devon can be a magical place, packed full of wildlife and diverse habitats.

"We have world-class surfing conditions, which attract surfers from across the country and beyond.

"Along with the beauty and tranquillity of Dartmoor National Park, and the wildlife found on land and at sea, North Devon supports a thriving tourism industry that employs thousands of local people.

The Wave Project is the focus of one of the short films in Journey to the Sea. Picture: Nina Constable Media

"This should be celebrated and brought to life so we all understand why now is the time to take action and protect nature on our doorstep."

The films will be released weekly, and the first will be available to watch online at noon on Wednesday, January 22.

A special director's cut of the films will be screened on Tuesday, January 21 in North Devon and will be hosted by Sophie Pavelle, a science communicator and zoologist who stars in one of the episodes.

Ilfracombe harbour master Georgina Carlo-Paat with harbour users. Picture: Nina Constable Media

The six films are:

-'Wild camping with Trev' - hiking through Dartmoor National Park.

-'Farming for the future with Simon' - connecting young people with wildlife on a working farm.

-'Exploring the estuary with Sophie' - paddleboarding on the peaceful Taw-Torridge Estuary.

-'Surfing with Jasmine' - disadvantaged young people learning to surf with the Wave Project at Saunton Sands and Croyde beach.

-'The harbour with George' - meeting the thriving harbour community in Ilfracombe.

-'Lundy island with Dean' - diving below the waves and exploring the island.

Sophie Pavelle explores the Taw-Torridge Estuary on a paddleboard. Picture: Nina Constable Media

Alec Taylor, WWF's head of marine policy, said: "We know our oceans and waterways are under threat like never before, from plastic pollution and climate change, to overfishing and underwater noise.

"Nature is not just nice to have - it's our life support system and we can no longer ignore the pressures we're placing on our environment.

"We hope these films will inspire people to join the fight for our world and take action to help protect and restore our precious oceans and waterways for the wildlife and communities that depend on them."

Lundy Island is the setting for one of the short films in Journey to the Sea. Picture: Nina Constable Media