The tradition refers to drinking and singing the health of trees in the hopes they will thrive, scare away evil spirits and ensure a good harvest of fruit from cider apple trees.

The centuries old event is carried out in the first few weeks of January each year.

At Ostlers Cider Mill near Goodleigh the ceremony will take place in the orchards on Saturday (January 18) at 7pm.

It will be led by celebrant and minister Nixie James-Scott who will speak about the origins of the wassail and invite the 'wassail queen' to place cider soaked toast in the branches of one of the trees.

There will be a fire show by Higher Beings and music from Andy Macfarlane and Tonino Adelini.

Donations will be taken for Refugee Community Kitchen.

Ostlers' orchards produce apples to make scrumpy but mostly cider vinegar and the local firm has won awards for its products.