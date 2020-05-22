Frank Biederman said his 15-year-old daughter was walking their dog along Bickington Road in Fremington between 6.15 and 7pm on Thursday evening when she was approached by a man in an ‘off-white’ car.

He claimed that after the driver stopped to ask if she was OK, he drove past her a couple more times before stopping and offering her cash.

Councillor Biederman said his daughter ran away and arranged to be picked up by her mother before contacting police.

He warned others not to go out on their own in a Facebook post which has been shared more than 1,600 times.

The councillor described the man as dark-skinned with short hair, wearing a black jacket.

Cllr Biederman said: “She was walking through the lay-by on Bickington Road when she was approached by a very dark-skinned man in a small off-white car. He asked her if she was OK, she ignored him and carried on walking towards Bickington.

“After turning up the lane towards Penhill, a quiet country lane, he drove past her again, then came back and stopped again. He asked her if she wanted to earn some money and showed her a wodge of cash.”

Councillor Biederman also contacted the police and crime commissioner to raise concerns about the reporting system, which saw him going back and forth between 999 and 101 after he was told the incident was not an emergency as his daughter was safe.

He said: “This man is clearly a danger to the public – vital time was wasted because of the advice/instruction of the two 999 operators we spoke to.”

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police received a report that a man propositioned a teenage girl at around 7pm in Bickington Road, Barnstaple, yesterday evening, Thursday, 21 May.

“The man, who was driving at the time and slowed down to talk to the teenager, reportedly asked if she would like to make some money, before the girl ran off.”

Police are asking anyone who has any relevant information about the incident to contact them on 101 or email 101@police.dc.uk quoting log number 824 of May 21.