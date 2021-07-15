Warning after family of seven cut off by the tide at Appledore

Published: 10:11 AM July 15, 2021

Appledore RNLI has issued a warning to beachgoers and walkers after a family of seven had to be rescued from a sand bank after becoming cut off.

The incident took place yesterday (July 14) between Appledore and Instow.

Five adults and two young children went walking out over the sands from Appledore towards Instow an hour and a half after low tide.

They were seen from Appledore Quay as the tide was rising and they were all fast becoming cut off on the sand bank.

The launch authority for the day was notified by a member of the public, saw the problem first hand from the quay and immediately launched the Appledore boarding boat who quickly rescued all seven as they were surrounded by rapidly rising water on a very small bank by very fast flowing tide.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Appledore RNLI said: “Please, however lovely the sand looks, this is a fast-flowing tide and you will get cut off if you walk out onto the banks.

“It may look as if you can enjoy the vast area of lovely clean empty sand but please don’t as you will almost certainly get cut off. There are also undulations you cannot see once underwater and there are very muddy areas you can get trapped in.”