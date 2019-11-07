The war memorial in Warkleigh. Picture: Ivan Taylor The war memorial in Warkleigh. Picture: Ivan Taylor

A total of seven memorials across the two districts have been listed at Grade II by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Memorials at West Down, Witheridge, Swimbridge, South Molton and Warkleigh have been listed.

The Torridge memorials listed are in Winkleigh and Sutcombe.

The memorials were among tens of thousands built across England in the aftermath of the First World War in the memory of those who lost their lives in conflict.

Sutcombe War Memorial. Picture: Philip Halling Sutcombe War Memorial. Picture: Philip Halling

Heritage Minister Helen Whately said: "War memorials have a special place in communities and remind us of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"It is right that these monuments to the brave people who sadly never returned from the First World War will now be preserved and protected."

Deborah Williams, Historic England's listing team leader in the west, said: "This Sunday (10 November) many of us will observe the two minutes' silence, which shows just how important we still believe it is for us to commemorate those who have died in conflict.

"It's this same respect for the fallen that has inspired us to list these memorials in Devon and help protect them for years to come."