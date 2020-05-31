The week is an annual celebration of the contribution millions of volunteers make across the UK and runs from Monday, June 1 until Sunday, June 7.

Currently Dogs Trust Ilfracombe volunteers aren’t able to help out at the rehoming centre, but volunteer foster carers have been keeping busy doing their bit to help dogs most in need in these uncertain times.

Karen Blacker, the Home from Home Co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe, said: “Dogs that go into the loving homes of our foster carers are usually only there for a short time, revelling in their home comforts until they can find their forever homes.

“But because of the current situation, they have been there for a while longer than anticipated and we want to say a huge thank you to our dedicated foster carers who have continued to give them all the love and care they need.”

Fosterer Val Hunt said: “Fostering dogs is so rewarding and in particular I enjoy caring for a variety of different breeds who need a temporary home whilst they wait to be adopted.

“I’m now sharing my home with long-term foster dog Penny who is an absolute delight, and has been great company whilst we’ve been in lockdown.”

Dogs Trust Ilfracombe is still recruiting foster carers that live within a one-mile radius of the centre. For more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/fostering .