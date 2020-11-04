The Voice raised £777 for North Devon Council’s flood victims fund following generous donations from the station’s listeners.

The one-off fund, which was made possible by Community Councillor Grants, is now available to those affected by the flooding in North Devon on August 17 who reside in the district and do not have home insurance.

The Voice station manager Jim Trevelyan presented Barnstaple councillors Caroline Leaver and Robbie Mack with the cheque at their studio in Belle Meadow on Tuesday, November 3.

Mr Trevelyan, said: “I’d like to thank all our listeners who kindly donated this money to help people that were affected by the flooding, it’s great to see the community pulling together like this, and it’s the reason we are here, to help facilitate community and charity activity.

“We are all getting through a tough time, and the flooding compounded this for many. The great thing about North Devon is that we care about our neighbours, we still have that strong sense of togetherness, let’s never lose that, and keep looking after each other.”

Cllr Mack added: “I would like to say thank you so much to everyone who donated to this fund and also I’d like to thank community groups, including the Bridge Trust who also offered help and support to flooding victims, including one resident who was offered temporary accommodation with her dog while her home is being refurbished.

“It just goes to show what a wonderful community we have here in North Devon.”

The fund is to help with replacing goods or property which were damaged in the flooding.

There are two levels of funding available. A grant of up to £500 is available where households have incurred significant loss of personal possessions and or damage to property or furnishings, and do not have sufficient resources to replace those items or pay for repairs.

A grant of up to £1,000 is available covering all of the above but where there is also an immediate health and wellbeing risk.

Cllr Leaver said: “I cannot thank people enough for their generosity. This money is meant specifically for people who are experiencing hardship as a result of the catastrophic downpour on 17 August and are in real need because of it.

“The donations will join the money that councillors have donated from their community grants.”

Applications for the fund must be completed via the North Devon Council website before November 13.