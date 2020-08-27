North Hayne Farm Cottages near South Molton. Picture: Jeremy Fisher North Hayne Farm Cottages near South Molton. Picture: Jeremy Fisher

North Hayne Farm Cottages near South Molton was a gold award winner in the self catering accommodation category at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

It capped off a successful year for owners Roger and Cheryl Dixon, who started the business in 2004 after relocating from Worcestershire.

The VisitEngland award follows gold awards at county and regional level, as well as an autism-friendly award from the National Autistic Society in 2018.

The farm has eight cottages, an on-site children’s farm for young guests to help feed animals, and prides itself on being family-friendly and inclusive.

Roger and Cheryl said: “The last 15 years has seen us working hard to build a place for families to spend their holiday that both delights and excites the children and gives their parents some time for much needed relaxation.

“In addition to offering wheelchair friendly accommodation and access to our own private children’s farm, we wanted to represent disabilities that are not always obvious such as autism, dementia, anxiety and many more, as we feel strongly that access and inclusivity isn’t just about physical abilities.

“To win these awards, alongside some of the best known tourism businesses in the entire South West region and now for the whole of England, is such a honour.”

North Hayne Farm Cottages was one of 19 winners which were announced at a virtual awards ceremony hosted by Julia Bradbury.

The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence celebrate and champion innovation, quality and best practice across the industry and recognise businesses and individuals who raise the bar of England’s tourism offer.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards are also a timely reminder of the determination, innovation and commitment of businesses across the country who have been working extremely hard to reopen, to welcome visitors back safely and to continue to provide a first-class experience.”