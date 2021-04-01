Virtually extinct Tree Hog making a comeback thanks to Exmoor Zoo

Published: 6:00 AM April 1, 2021

A little-known Exmoor creature is making a comeback thanks to the secret efforts of Exmoor Zoo and a unique breeding and re-wilding scheme.

Imported with timber and thatch from Asia in the late 19th century, the Flailpoor Tree Hog is making a remarkable comeback.

First described by little known local naturalist Brigadier Bodehay Venue in 1920, first lord of Bratton, the zoo has seen a huge increase in numbers thanks to unique nest boxes and a secret breeding programme.

Director Danny Reynolds said: “We are delighted that at last we are allowed to reveal our conservation efforts for this little arboreal North Devon icon.

“It’s a pleasure that this small, unnoticed sap drinker is making a comeback after so many years.”

Exmoor Zoo is a conservation centre in North Devon. The zoo developed from Exmoor Bird Gardens, opened on the site of a farm in 1982. The current owners took over in 1993, and have enlarged and developed the zoo, now specialising in the conservation of smaller animals.

The zoo plans to reopen on April 12, find out more by visiting: https://www.exmoorzoo.co.uk/.