North Devon Hospice needs you for virtual Pitch in a Pound appeal

Published: 2:00 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM February 5, 2021

Can you support the North Devon Hospice Pitch in Pound virtual bucket appeal online this February? - Credit: NDH

North Devon Hospice is asking its community to Pitch in a Pound this February to help provide care for local people facing the end of their life.

The charity’s annual fundraising event aims to raise as much as possible for the hospice, with people across the community getting involved in a variety of different fundraising activities.

The coronavirus pandemic of course means 2021 is very different so the appeal has moved entirely online with its new Virtual Donation Bucket.

It is hoped that people will donate what they feel able to at this time to support their local hospice.

Claire Paine, from the fundraising team said: “While we know this isn’t the usual or even ideal way we would run this event, we are hoping that our ever-supportive North Devon community can think of fun, new ways to support our Virtual Donation Bucket, remotely and safely.

“It could be as simple as hosting a virtual quiz with your family, competing for star baker with colleagues in a virtual Valentines Bake Off or simply donating the cost of a coffee to our online donation bucket.

“Whatever people choose to do and feel able to donate right now will mean the world to the local patients and families we have the privilege of caring for.

“This year we will all really miss being out and about in the community and joining in with the excitement this event creates throughout schools, businesses and groups during February.

“While we are all currently locked down, cancer and other life-limiting illnesses continue to affect lives. With your help, we can support local families who need our care and support.”

It is hoped that once all donations and sponsorship are counted more than £5,000 will have been raised, all of which will help care for local people with terminal illnesses, as well as supporting the families who are losing someone they love.

Now more than ever before, the hospice are caring for an increasing number of people who need vital support to make their final days as comfortable, pain free and dignified as possible.

The Virtual Donation Bucket can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/pitchinapoundvirtualbucket and will be running until February 28.

Donations and sponsorship can be paid into the bucket and you can set up your own fundraising event linked directly to the page.