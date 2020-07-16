Care for Kids North Devon held a virtual 10k instead of its annual Barnstaple race to raise funds for the charity. Care for Kids North Devon held a virtual 10k instead of its annual Barnstaple race to raise funds for the charity.

A total of 129 runners took to the streets and trails of North Devon and beyond on July 5 to take part in the charity’s virtual race, which replaced the annual Barnstaple 10k event.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to mass gatherings, the virtual 10k was designed to be completed by people no their own or in small groups at any location.

The event was warmly received by local runners, who have raised £1,120 for Care for Kids, which provides financial support to families of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Simon Scotthorne was the fastest finisher, with a time of 39mins, 58secs. Ashley Jewell took second place with a time of 40:20.

India Cook, from Team Hot Cross Run, was the fastest female with a time of 48:17 and was closely followed by Vicci Greenaway, who completed the distance in 48:51.

The fastest team was Team Marrow, and Fremington Trailblazers were crowned the biggest team.

Charity manager Jacky Massos said: “Cancelling our usual Barnstaple 10k event was a big blow to us, especially in terms of fundraising.

“However, our virtual 10k was a brilliant success and we have been blown away by the support of our local running community. We also had support from runners as far away as Bristol, Cornwall and Reading.

“All the money raised will be ploughed back in to our small charity, and will make a massive difference to local families in North Devon who are facing very difficult times.”

The event was sponsored by Brewer Harding and Rowe and Advanced Pallet Systems Limited.

Care for Kids North Devon has an emergency appeal to raise funds to get it through the Covid-19 crisis. You can donate to the appeal here.