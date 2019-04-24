Charlie Richards, Gemma Copp, Alastair Cook, Matthew Anderson-Retter, Lindsay Pearce, Kelly Saunders, Tim Shapland, Paul Barker and Kelly Davison are all taking on the challenge.

For Lindsay, who had to defer her ballot place last year, her personal connection to the hospice drives her training: “North Devon Hospice cared for my mum, so when the long runs in training get tough I run to North Devon Hospice.”

Jess Burford Redgrove from the hospice fundraising team explained the impact of the runners: “Everyone at North Devon Hospice is incredibly grateful to this amazing team of runners and fundraisers.

“They been out in all weathers training this winter and they have been organising events and raising sponsorship in order to support the time that our nurses give to so many local patients and their families.”

If you would like to support any of the runners then go to Virgin Money Giving and search their name to find their Money Giving page.