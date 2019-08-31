The Vintage Inspired Garden Party in Barnstaple for local cancer charities. Picture: Karen Colebeck The Vintage Inspired Garden Party in Barnstaple for local cancer charities. Picture: Karen Colebeck

The event was organised by Karen Colebeck and her friend Sue Walke in recognition of all the help the charities had given Karen's husband Nathan following his cancer diagnosis.

When the gates opened at 11am on Saturday, August 24, queues were forming. All children received a free goody bag on arrival and there was free entrance for all under fives.

The £3 entry fee for everyone else included unlimited drinks as well as cake and unlimited sandwiches. Liquid refreshments were served by Asda's Community Champion, Walter G Moore and cakes and sandwiches provided by many donors. There were also quizzes for adults and children which were enthusiastically completed.

The day raised a total of £2,100, to be divided equally between Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF), Over and Above at NDDH and FORCE Exeter.

Karen said: "The garden provided a beautiful backdrop with gazebos for shade and the children enjoyed garden Jenga whilst vintage music played throughout the day.

"Our enthusiastic auctioneer, Colin, provided entertainment whilst taking some very generous bids on the fantastic lots provided by many local businesses. Special thanks go to Deer's Leap Retreat for donating a long weekend break as well as Barry Hughes Automotive Services for their generous donation."

Karen said the raffle was a great success and all local businesses will receive a personal thank you letter for their contribution to the total She added: "This is not the end of our fundraising efforts - it's just the start, so watch this space!

"Thank you again to everyone who supported us in so many different ways."