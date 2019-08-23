All are welcome to go along to the party between 11am and 5pm at the lovely garden of Mrs Colebeck's friend Sue Walke at 2, Grange Avenue, Sticklepath, Barnstaple.

They will be raising money for the Over and Above Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal, plus the Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF) and the Force Cancer Charity.

Vintage wear is encouraged - but not essential - and there will be a raffle with many prizes donated by local companies, as well as an auction and children's activities throughout the day.

The Colebecks were rocked when Mr Colebeck was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in May, after initially having a testicular lump removed.

They were expecting an all clear after his operation, but instead were told he faced a longer struggle.

He has been having chemotherapy at the Seamoor Unit in Barnstaple and the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital as an in-patient.

Mrs Colebeck said: "We found it early, so there's a lot of positives and they are treating it with curative intent, although with cancer there's no guarantees.

"We've had a really awful year - I had three months off work ill, we just got through that then Nathan was made redundant. He had just found a new job and then got the cancer diagnosis."

She said his new employer MD Group had been 'amazing' and were letting him work flexible hours.

Mrs Colebeck said the charities had been greatly supportive, adding: "ELF have provided the home-from-home accommodation for me while Nathan is having treatment.

"The Over and Above Wellbeing Centre would have helped us out on the day we got the diagnosis - there's going to be a place where you can be taken to and talk to a cancer specialist, rather than just driving home."

The couple would like to thank all the companies that have donated prizes or auction lots and Sue for the use of her garden and help with fundraising, which has already raised £500 through the raffle.

The raffle has top prizes of £150 plus a long weekend on Exmoor, kindly provided by Deer's Leap Retreat.

All are welcome to go along on the day, but please park considerately in a residential area. For more information call Karen Colebeck on 07454 000052.