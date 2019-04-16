Vince Cable visited Barnstaple on Saturday, April 13. Vince Cable visited Barnstaple on Saturday, April 13.

Sir Vince told a packed meeting of candidates, members and supporters in Barnstaple that they had a 'unique chance to seize control of North Devon Council from a Tory party riven by divisions and in-fighting' when the county goes to the polls on May 2.

He said: “We have a real opportunity to seize control of North Devon Council from the Conservatives, with their dreadful track record of austerity cuts and a complete disregard for the needs of the North Devon community.”

At a question and answer session following his speech, Sir Vince answered questions about Liberal Democrat policies on issues including climate change, local affordable housing, the impact of universal credit and the need to reach out to people from the grassroots.

The district, town and parish elections will take place on May 2.